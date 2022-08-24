Acadia visitation rebounds in July 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — With an estimated 791,358 visits, Acadia visitation last month was the highest of any July on record.

It surpassed the previous record, set last year, by about 9,200 visits, an increase of 1.2 percent.

Because of a relatively slow spring and early summer for visitation, the park is still off from last year’s record-setting pace, but not by much. The estimated total number of visits from January through July of this year was just over 1.87 million. That is a drop of 4.1 percent from the 1.95 million estimated visits during the same period last year.

Contributing to the increase in visitation this July was the Island Explorer bus system’s resumption of normal service after running on only about half the usual number of routes last year. One-fourth of Island Explorer passengers are counted as Acadia visitors, and this July’s number, 34,762, was 47.5 percent higher than last July’s.

The 11,350 tour bus passengers exceeded last year’s July number by 36 percent.

Excluding Island Explorer and tour bus passengers the estimated number of visits to the Mount Desert Island section of Acadia was down 1.1 percent from last July. The number of visits to the section of the park on the Schoodic Peninsula was up 2.8 percent.

Acadia’s campgrounds were busier this July than they were in the same month last year. The 49,357 overnight stays represented an increase of 28.5 percent.