Acadia trails closed for falcons

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — To protect traditional peregrine falcon nesting areas in the park, four hiking trails are now closed: Jordan Cliffs Trail, Precipice Trail, Valley Cove Trail and a portion of the Orange & Black Trail.

They will remain closed until any chicks hatched in those locations have fledged or park officials determine that there has been no nesting there this spring. Human activities near a nesting area can disturb the adult birds and make them less attentive to eggs or chicks.

Last year, three pairs of breeding peregrines made their homes on cliffs in Acadia, and two chicks from each pair survived to fledge.