Acadia temporarily closes carriage roads during spring thaw

BAR HARBOR – The National Park Service will temporarily close carriage roads in Acadia National Park starting March 18 to protect the roads during spring thaw, also known as “mud season.” Carriage roads will be closed to all users until further notice.

Warmer weather and wet conditions soften the carriage roads and make them susceptible to damage. Walking, bicycling and riding horses in such conditions can cause ruts and potholes that channel water and exacerbate erosion. The NPS will reopen the carriage roads once the gravel surface dries out and becomes firm enough to prevent damage.

In 2021, Acadia National Park completed the restoration of the 6-mile carriage road loop around Eagle Lake. This was the final phase of a collaborative effort to restore the entire 45-mile network of carriage roads throughout the park.

Visitors can help us protect the carriage roads for decades to come by respecting this temporary closure.

In the meantime, the NPS encourages visitors to explore Acadia’s hiking trails and Park Loop Road, which remains closed to motor vehicles until April 15. When hiking, be prepared for icy conditions and carry traction devices for your shoes. When walking or biking closed sections of the Park Loop Road, exercise caution around closed gates, watch for park vehicles or equipment and be prepared to encounter lingering snow, ice and winter storm debris.

The carriage roads, along with the associated coping stones, gatehouses, stone-faced bridges and other features, are the best and most extensive example of broken-stone roads in the United States. They provide access to both sweeping vistas and close-up views of landscapes across Acadia National Park.