Acadia stewardship volunteers are back in action

BAR HARBOR — Acadia National Park and Friends of Acadia have welcomed back stewardship volunteers through the Stewardship Volunteer Drop-In Program. The drop-in program gives individuals and groups the opportunity to join Acadia’s stewardship teams in maintaining the park’s trails and carriage roads.

Volunteers go hands on for work like cutting back vegetation, rebuilding small rock retaining walls, maintaining and rehabilitating hiking trails, and cleaning up at picnic and scenic areas.

Projects run 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from now through October (weather permitting), and no experience or reservations are necessary. To participate, meet near the flagpole at Acadia National Park Headquarters, 567 Eagle Lake Road, Bar Harbor.

“The Stewardship Drop-in Program was put on hold during the pandemic,” said Nikki Burtis, Friends of Acadia’s stewardship coordinator. “We are delighted to welcome volunteers back to the park this summer. It’s a great opportunity to learn about and contribute to maintaining our trails and carriage roads. A half-day’s effort makes a huge difference in protecting the park we all love!”

Volunteers should arrive in work clothes, closed toed-shoes and have a backpack with water and snacks. Tools, transportation, safety gear and instructions are provided.

Burtis added, “Whether you volunteer for a few hours, a few months, or year after year, you will see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it.”

To learn more about stewardship volunteering in Acadia, visit the Friends of Acadia’s website at www.friendsofacadia.org or call (207) 288-3934.