Acadia National Park schedules fall road work

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A paving project for Park Loop Road, Sieur De Monts Spring entrance road and Old Farm Road will begin this fall.

Paving of the Park Loop Road starts Oct. 11 from the Sand Beach Entrance Station to the end of the one-way at Stanley Brook Road. The project will begin with prep work for the first two weeks. Paving is scheduled for the last two weeks of October. Striping will occur in November after paving has been completed. The project’s timeline is dependent on the weather.

There will be temporary lane closures and restrictions for parking in the right lane on the Park Loop Road. The project at Sieur De Monts Spring will consist of the insertion of a culvert and paving at the entrance road. Work at Old Farm Road will consist of paving.

Visitors should expect possible traffic delays due to traffic management and should use caution and maintain a safe speed when approaching equipment and crews. Go to www.nps.gov/acad/planyourvisit for current conditions and other park information.

Additionally, the Cadillac Summit Road will close for the season in early November for culvert replacement, with paving to follow in the spring. Final dates and details for the Cadillac culvert and paving project will be released as soon as they are available.