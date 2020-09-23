Acadia timed-entry reservation system pilot starts Oct. 1

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — If you want to drive up the Cadillac Mountain summit road or on the Ocean Drive section of the Park Loop Road between Oct. 1-18, you will need to make a reservation for a specific time window.

The park will be piloting its timed-entry reservation system, which is to be fully implemented next summer.

Reservations must be purchased in advance online at Recreation.gov for $2 each. That fee is not included in the cost of the required park entrance pass.

Reservations may be made for the Cadillac summit road between 4:30 and 7 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Reservations will be required for Ocean Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ocean Drive section of the Loop Road begins at the Sand Beach entrance station. It includes some of the most popular places in the park including Sand Beach, Thunder Hole, the Ocean Path and the Beehive and Gorham Mountain hiking trails.

Once you are on the Cadillac summit road or Ocean Drive, you may park and stay as long as you like. Reservations do not assign a specific parking space, but they are meant to ensure the availability of parking.

The timed-entry reservation system for private vehicles is part of Acadia’s transportation plan, which is intended to reduce the traffic and parking congestion that has become severe over the past decade, particularly in the summer and early fall.

When the reservation system is fully implemented next summer, it will include the north parking lot at Jordan Pond, as well as Ocean Drive and Cadillac Mountain.