Acadia recreation options remain limited as long weekend approaches

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Memorial Day weekend is typically a prime time for people to get out and enjoy the park. But because of restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, recreational options remain limited heading into the three-day weekend.

Walking or bike riding on the Park Loop Road is permitted, but the road is closed to motor vehicles, as are all other roads in the park.

The hiking trails are open, except for those in peregrine falcon nesting areas. Those are the Precipice Trail, Jordan Cliffs Trail, Valley Cove Trail and a portion of the Orange & Black Path.

The park’s carriage roads remain closed for repairs and maintenance. Also closed for the time being are the visitor centers, restrooms, campgrounds, Wildwood Stables and Jordon Pond House restaurant and gift shop.

The Hulls Cove Visitor Center is set to open June 1, and the Sieur de Monts Visitor Center on June 15. The park’s campgrounds are to open June 15.

The start of this year’s Island Explorer bus season has been postponed indefinitely.

Park officials note that, by state order, “All people entering Maine must quarantine for 14 days, and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.”