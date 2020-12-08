Acadia on track for 818K fewer visitors, despite October spike

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — In 2019 – the year BC (before COVID) – just over 98 percent of the estimated number of visits to Acadia occurred in the first 10 months of the year.

If that holds true this year, the park will record about 818 fewer visits than last year and the fewest since 2014.

Through October, the latest month for which the National Park Service has posted visitation numbers, Acadia had recorded an estimated 2.57 million visits, a drop of 23.9 percent from the same period the year before.

However, the number of visits in just the month of October was up 10.2 percent to 480,859. That was the highest October number since 2017.

Several factors contributed to the decline in visitation this year, all of which were directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic: No cruise ships visited Bar Harbor. Far fewer people came on their own. The park’s campgrounds were all closed. The Island Explorer buses were idle. The number of motor coach passengers was off by 98.3 percent.

Park visitation started off strong this year, with 44.4 percent more estimated visits in the first quarter than in the first three months of 2019. Then the coronavirus began taking its toll, and visitation dropped sharply starting in April.

It was off 54.4 percent in May, 59 percent in June and 34.7 percent in July.

Visitation rebounded somewhat in late summer but was still down 10.3 percent in August and 17.1 percent in September.