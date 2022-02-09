Acadia now collecting Ocean Drive entrance fee 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — For the first time ever in winter, the park is collecting entrance fees at the Sand Beach entrance station on the Park Loop Road.

The Ocean Drive section of the Loop Road – from the entrance station to Otter Cliff Road – is open to motor vehicles in the winter, weather permitting. That provides access to Sand Beach, Thunder Hole and the Ocean Path.

“It has gone very smoothly; we have not gotten a lot of pushback from park visitors,” Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said of the winter fee collection.

“I think people understand the importance of it.”

Eighty percent of the money collected stays in Acadia and is used for various projects including infrastructure repair and rehabilitation.

“The entrance fee revenue is really crucial to helping us address deferred maintenance issues in the park and keep the park up and running for our visitors,” Schneider said.

Twenty percent of the entrance fee revenue goes to the National Park Service to help fund projects in other parks around the country.

Schneider said another benefit of Acadia’s wintertime fee collection program is that it provides employment for a few park staff members this time of year.