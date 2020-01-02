Acadia National Park offers wood rounds from tree cutting

BAR HARBOR — The National Park Service is offering an opportunity to community members to collect wood rounds piled in a pre-designated area with value as firewood or for other uses. A limited number of households (approximately 10) who reside within a 50-mile drive of Bar Harbor will be allowed to gather this wood.

The wood is mixed soft and hard, in piles of un-split, limbed rounds of 16-20 inches diameter. Wood permits costing $25 will be issued for the collection of this pre-gathered wood with a maximum of two cords.

“These wood rounds were created when winter tree cutting occurred in the park to clear historic scenic vistas along roadways,” a statement from the park said. “The most feasible use of these wood rounds is to be offered to residents living close enough to limit the potential spread of invasive pests or diseases beyond the local area.”

To be considered to collect up to two cords of wood rounds from a staged area in Acadia National Park, send an email to Acadia National Park Dispatch Office at acadia_dispatch@nps.gov from Jan. 6-13.

Applicants who reside within a 50-mile drive to Bar Harbor will have their names placed on a list of those interested in the opportunity (one name per residence is eligible). If the park receives more than 10 requests, a random selection process will generate the final list, with non-selected names placed on a waitlist.

Those selected to collect the wood rounds will be notified via email by Jan. 15. Permits will then be issued, in person, to those selected, at the Acadia National Park Headquarters Dispatch Office. The cost of the Wood Permit is $25, payable only by check.

Wood pick-up may then be scheduled between the dates of Jan. 17-26, one permit holder at a time, in Acadia National Park. Wood collection must be completed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and the actual permit holder must be present.

A park ranger will meet individuals on-site and review permits. No wood rounds may be collected without a permit. Collecting wood rounds without a permit is illegal and subject to fines. Trailers can be used although no chain sawing or wood splitting may be conducted in the park due to sawdust and noise concerns. The park ranger will verify that no more than two cords of wood has been collected.

“If you see piles of wood rounds in Acadia National Park, such as on the sides of the Park Loop Road or the Carriage Roads, these stacked piles are waiting for park rangers to collect,” the statement said. “All of this wood is a park resource and used within or to the benefit of Acadia National Park.”

Contact 288-8806.