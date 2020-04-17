Acadia National Park delays start-up operations in response to state health guidance

BAR HARBOR– Acadia National Park, in response to guidance from the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of March 25, Acadia National Park continues to offer no services outside those that support resource protection. At Acadia National Park, the following services and operations have been suspended in order to comply with state and local orders:

Acadia has closed the Park Loop Road including Ocean Drive and all restrooms, carriage roads, campgrounds, visitor centers, and visitor services.

Overnight parking is prohibited in Acadia.

As of April 17, at Acadia National Park, the following services and operations will be delayed in order to comply with state and local orders:

Park campgrounds, normally set to open at varying times ranging from May 1- May 21, delayed opening to June 15. Campers with advance reservations will be contacted and refunds will be issued.

Hulls Cove Visitor Center, normally set to open May 1, delayed opening to June 1.

Sieur de Monts Visitor Center, normally set to open first Saturday in May, delayed opening to June 15.

Should the pandemic emergency continue, the park will re‐evaluate these dates and potentially delay them further.

In addition, the operation of Acadia National Park concession services and operations may be delayed.

In seeking outdoor recreation, the National Park Service encourages people during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. The most recent information about current operations at Acadia National Park are posted at https://www.nps.gov/acad/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

For more information on Acadia National Park, visit nps.gov/acad or call 207-288-3338.