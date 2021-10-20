Acadia names new deputy superintendent

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Brandon Bies, who is currently superintendent of Manassas National Battlefield Park in Virginia, has been named deputy superintendent of Acadia and St. Croix International Historic Site near Calais.

He will start his new job in mid-December, succeeding Mike Madell, who retired in July.

In addition to heading the Manassas park, Bies served a 10-month special assignment as the National Park Service deputy chief of staff coordinating the agency’s COVID-19 response.

“Brandon brings expertise to Acadia from many facets of park operations, communications and community relations,” Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said in announcing Bies’ appointment on Wednesday.

“He has an incredible depth of experience and is a highly accomplished professional with strong leadership skills that will help guide this park into the future.”

As deputy superintendent, Bies will work closely with Acadia’s senior management team, overseeing the park’s operation and planning.

“Acadia is an amazing place with incredible resources, and I look forward to joining the team and engaging in the many complex issues the park faces,” Bies said in a press release announcing his selection.

His National Park Service career has included postings at the park, regional and national levels, including assignments in congressional affairs, where he advocated for several high-profile projects such as the $227 million rehabilitation of the Arlington Memorial Bridge and critical repairs to the Washington Monument. He also served as the site manager of Arlington House, the Robert E. Lee Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery, and as manager of Great Falls Park in Virginia.

Earlier in his career, working in cultural resources at the George Washington Memorial Parkway, Bies was instrumental in the discovery of P.O. Box 1142, a secret American military intelligence facility that operated during World War II.

At Manassas, he has worked to protect the park from several external development projects and has introduced critical management tools such as prescribed fire and deer control.

Bies was selected as Acadia’s deputy superintendent through a competitive process that included applicants from across the National Park Service. He is a native of Delaware and holds a master’s degree in applied anthropology from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in American history and anthropology from the University of Delaware. He and his wife Laura have two sons.