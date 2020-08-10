Acadia Gateway Center receives $9 million

TRENTON—The Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) received $9 million to complete Phase 2 of the Acadia Gateway Center, U.S, Sen. Susan Collins announced last Thursday.

Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2012. This included the construction of a bus maintenance garage, a Park and Ride lot, and a propane fueling station for the Island Explorer and Downeast Transportation buses. Phase 2 will involve the construction of an information center to be staffed by the National Park Service and Maine Office of Tourism.

The project stalled between the two phases, as the MDOT sought additional funding sources. The Islander reported last year that the Acadia Gateway Center was listed in the MDOT work plan, but they did not have enough funding to pay for it. Of the $12.5 million needed to build a 13,000 square-foot visitor center, MDOT had set aside only $3.8 million.

In June, U.S. Sen. Angus King joined Sen Collins in writing the Transportation Secretary a letter to support the funding of the Acadia Gateway Center, which they wrote would “benefit the local and state economies, as well as address severe transit deficiencies in the region,” improving traffic congestion and safety.

According to John Kelly, Management Assistant at Acadia National Park, the Acadia Gateway Center will offer visitors park entrance passes, information about the park and Island Explorer bus system, and regional and state tourist information. There will also be a gift shop run by Eastern National, a park concessioner.

“Day users can park for free and get on the bus,” Kelly said in an interview with the Islander in December. He expects the Island Explorer bus system to be in higher demand when the reservation system for high-use areas in the park begins. “They’ll have the option to ride the Island Explorer to that place without a reservation,” he said.

Kelly said the $9 million from the federal government will help get the project closer to completion. “With this funding we’re very close,” he said, adding that at this point he “can’t nail down a time frame” for the MDOT project.