Acadia Friends awards annual Peace Priz

BAR HARBOR — Charlie Parker, son of Laura MacDonald and Christopher Parker, was awarded the 22nd Annual Acadia Friends Peace Award at the Mount Desert Island High School awards assembly in late May.

Acadia Friends (Quaker) Meeting representative Carol Woolman presented the award, which recognizes graduating MDI High School or homeschooled seniors who demonstrate peaceful resolution of conflict in school and community, support for an inclusive atmosphere with respect for diversity, and/or involvement in local, national or international efforts to promote understanding and peace.

Nominated by teachers, peers and community members, recipients receive $500 and a subscription to YES! Magazine. Parker, his mother and grandmother met with Acadia Friends at a reception to celebrate his award on July 8 at the home of Woolman and Richard Bullock.

Parker’s high school career was marked by contributions that exemplify the criteria for the peace award. He was a founding member of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System’s Anti-Racism Task Force, which led to changes in the school curriculum and community, and he was one of three students who headed the 2020 Bar Harbor Black Lives Matter marches. He also coached the high school’s Unified Basketball program for students with developmental challenges. In one of his nomination’s, Parker was described as friendly and kind to all.