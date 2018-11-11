Acadia Family Center leader steps down

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Acadia Family Center (AFC) announced that Executive Director Dan Johnson planned to leave the organization at the end of October to pursue other interests.

Johnson joined Acadia Family Center as executive director in February 2014 after working for over 20 years at the Acadia Hospital in Bangor, and for nine years before that in the MDI school system as a teacher and school counselor.

“I have enjoyed my time at AFC tremendously,” he said. “I feel we accomplished a good deal during my tenure and am proud of the fine work the entire staff has been able to achieve. Over this time, the value of the center has never been clearer to me.

“AFC serves our community in many ways: providing excellent clinical treatment of mental health and substance use disorders; offering chronic pain management, art therapy, and driver education and evaluation program (DEEP) services; and running a specialized opioid use disorder treatment program to address that critically important need.

“The center continues to provide invaluable prevention education programs in our local schools as well as community education on important topics. AFC also has a financial assistance program to help those in need receive services. I sincerely hope the community continues to support the center as it has while I have been the director and help it continue to meet its essential mission of doing this incredibly important work.”

Visit acadiafamilycenter.org.