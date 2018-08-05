Acadia Family Center anniversary open house

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Acadia Family Center, a nonprofit counseling, treatment and support center for addiction and mental health problems, is celebrating 40 years of its work. An open house is planned Aug. 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the organization’s recently expanded facility on Fernald Point Road.

In 1978, a group of concerned citizens from Mount Desert Island and the Cranberry Isles decided they needed to do something about the increase in alcohol and other drug-related problems in their communities. That led to the formation of the MDI Drug and Alcohol Group, which became an extension of the MDI Hospital’s chemical dependency unit and funded educational programs in the hospital and local schools.

In 1988, the Acadia Family Center (AFC) opened as the group’s treatment branch in Southwest Harbor. In 2006, AFC absorbed the group’s mission, and moved to its current location at 1 Fernald Point Road.

AFC is devoted to informing the public about the use of alcohol, drugs, other addictive substances and the co-occurrence of related mental health disorders.

This summer AFC is celebrating 40 years in existence and 30 years as an outpatient treatment agency for those struggling with a substance use disorder and/or a related mental health disorder.

In addition, the center continues to expand its prevention-education programs in local schools, its educational programs for clients and families, and related educational presentations and information for the general public.

Visit acadiafamilycenter.org.