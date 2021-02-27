Acadia critic Davis named to park panel 

MOUNT DESERT — Kendall Davis of Otter Creek has been appointed Mount Desert’s representative on the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission, which serves as a liaison between park officials and surrounding communities and provides input on park management issues.

Davis was actually appointed last April by then-U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Burnhardt.

“This appointment was embargoed from public release due to the uncertainty of park advisory commissions continuance under the prior administration,” Town Manager Durlin Lunt said in a note last week to the Board of Selectmen.

Davis has at times been an outspoken critic of Acadia officials for what he claimed has been a pattern of park actions that negatively affect or ignore the interests of Otter Creek. The village of Otter Creek, a small part of which is in Bar Harbor, is surrounded by park land.

Davis succeeds Paul Richardson, who served as Mount Desert’s representative on the Advisory Commission for 29 years. When Richardson resigned in June 2018, the selectmen invited residents of the town to volunteer to serve, and four people responded. They were, in addition to Davis, James Blaine, Jim Bright and Steve Smith.

Rather than recommending one person for appointment by the Secretary of the Interior, the selectmen voted to send him the names of all four people who had written letters expressing interest.

The Acadia Advisory Commission, which typically meets three times a year, has 16 members. Each of 10 towns in the Acadia area has one representative. The interior secretary appoints three other members without official input from the towns, and three more are nominated by Maine’s governor.