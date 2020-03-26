Acadia closes all roads, facilities

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — To discourage visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic, all roads and facilities in the park are now closed to the public until further notice.

“Continuing to keep park facilities open is encouraging visitors from outside local communities,” Superintendent Kevin Schneider said. “This is placing local residents, health care workers and first responders at risk. The park and area first responders do not have adequate masks or other protective equipment to assist visitors.”

Many of Acadia’s hiking trails are accessible from state and local roads. But Schneider encouraged everyone to think twice before going into the park, even on foot.

“Any injuries in the park would place a strain on first responders,” he said. “The choice you take to enjoy a hike in the park could put someone else needing care related to COVID-19 in danger.”

Normally, the Park Loop Road would open April 15, road conditions permitting, and the Cadillac Mountain summit road would open shortly thereafter. This year, it isn’t known when those roads will open.

All the carriage roads in the park have been closed for several weeks to allow them to dry out and firm up to avoid damage from foot and bicycle traffic. They, too, are to remain closed until the motor roads reopen.