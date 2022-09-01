Acadia celebrates Women’s Equality Day 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park celebrated Women’s Equality Day Aug. 26 with 10 ranger-led programs focusing on some of the women, past and present, who have contributed to research, conservation and stewardship in Acadia.

Women’s Equality Day, designated by Congress in 1973, commemorates the adoption in 1920 of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees women the right to vote.

The drop-in programs at various places around the park included one about Beatrix Farrand, who designed many of the scenic vistas and native plantings throughout the park’s carriage road system; Eliza Homans, who was instrumental in early land donations to create the park; and Florence Bascom, the first professional female geologist to survey Mount Desert Island.

There also were programs on the area’s female lobstermen and the women who are working today to understand and protect Acadia’s forests and wetlands in the face of climate change.

Despite Friday’s intermittent rain, many visitors took advantage of these opportunities to learn about the women who helped to shape Acadia.

“We were hoping that by the end of the day on Friday, most visitors coming to the park would have interacted with at least one of the ranger-led programs and gained some appreciation for all the efforts of women who steward this really special place,” said Lilly Anderson, the interpretive park ranger who coordinated the. Women’s Equality Day events.