Acadia bill passes House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill to clarify the permanent boundary of Acadia National Park and to allow commercial clam and worm harvesting in the park’s intertidal zone was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday. An identical bill is still pending in the Senate.

The bills were prompted by the National Park Service’s 2015 acceptance of a gift of more than 1,400 acres of land on the Schoodic Peninsula, which was added to Acadia. The bills’ intent is to resolve a dispute over the legality of such an addition without congressional approval. They would validate the park’s acceptance of the Schoodic land, including the Schoodic Woods Campground, but prohibit future expansion of the park’s boundary.

The bills’ principal sponsors are Maine 2nd District Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Sen. Angus King.