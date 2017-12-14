Acadia bill clears House panel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill to clarify the permanent boundaries of Acadia National Park and to allow clam and worm harvesting in the intertidal zone around the park has been sent to the full House of Representatives by a unanimous vote of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

The bill, introduced by Maine 2nd District Rep. Bruce Poliquin, is identical to one introduced in the Senate by Maine Sen. Angus King.

“I am extremely pleased this … legislation is moving forward in Congress with broad support, and I will continue to push in the House to get it across the finish line,” Poliquin said.

The bill would ratify Acadia’s 2015 annexation of 1,441 acres on the Schoodic Peninsula but prohibit further expansion of the park without congressional approval.