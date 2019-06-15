Acadia app helps support FOA

BAR HARBOR — Friends of Acadia (FOA) has partnered with Chimani, a Maine-based leader in mobile travel guide apps for national parks, to offer free and discounted subscriptions to new and existing members of FOA.

New members of FOA will receive a one-year free subscription to Chimani Perks when they join the organization. Existing members of the organization will receive a 50 percent discount on an annual Chimani subscription. If individuals decide to volunteer for one of the many opportunities to help support the park, they will receive a free annual Chimani subscription.

The Chimani app is a free mobile app that includes details on all 419 national parks. Users can upgrade to a Chimani Perks subscription which includes unlimited access to 64 detailed national park guides (including Acadia National Park), offline maps, and discounts for national park-related business valued at more than $2,500. An annual subscription is $29.

“We love being a part of this creative and generous partnership with Chimani,” said Lisa Horsch Clark, FOA director of development. “It is a great fundraiser for Friends of Acadia and a great new benefit for our members and volunteers.”

Other Mount Desert Island-area businesses can help raise funds for the organization by encouraging their customers to subscribe to Chimani using the coupon code “ACADIA.” The new subscriber will receive a 10 percent discount and FOA will receive 50 percent of the fee as a donation from Chimani.

“More than ever, our national parks need unique funding solutions that ensure they are here for future generations. Chimani is proud to partner with Friends of Acadia and help support Acadia National Park” said, Kerry Gallivan, Chimani’s CEO and founder.