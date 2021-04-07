Acadia announces road and facility openings 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Park Loop Road and Cadillac Mountain Summit Road will open to motor vehicles April 15, weather and road conditions permitting, park officials have announced.

The Hulls Cove Visitor Center is scheduled to open May 7, offering free information and park entrance passes for sale. Weekly, annual and lifetime entrance passes also may be purchased online at Recreation.gov.

The Park Store at the Visitor Center, which sells park-related items including books and maps, also will open May 7.

The Thompson Island Information Center will open May 15. The Sieur de Monts Nature Center will be open weekends starting May 15 and every day starting May 29.

The Islesford Museum on Little Cranberry Island opens June 27.

The park’s campgrounds, closed all last year because of COVID-19, will be open this year, but the number of campsites available will be reduced because on the ongoing pandemic.

Blackwoods Campground is to open May 7, with Seawall and Schoodic Woods campgrounds opening May 26. All campsite reservations must be made online at Recreation.gov.

The gift shop at Jordan Pond House will open April 26, and the Jordan Pond House restaurant will open May 19.

The Cadillac Mountain Eco-Store and the Thunder Hole Gift Shop are scheduled to open May 3. Wildwood Stables will open May 21 for equestrian camping and boarding and will begin offering group carriage rides May 22.

As previously reported, the Island Explorer bus system will begin service on the Schoodic Peninsula on May 26. On Mount Desert Island, starting June 23, the buses will run more frequently but on fewer routes than in the past. That is because rider capacity on each bus is being reduced to allow for social distancing to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. All bus riders must wear face masks.

Also, to protect against the virus, “visitors are required to wear face masks in all federal buildings including visitor centers, restrooms, gift shops and concession facilities,” Acadia officials said in a press release.

“Visitors over 2 are required to wear face masks outdoors when physical distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart) cannot be maintained, including sidewalks, hiking trails, carriage roads, overlooks, campground amphitheaters and Island Explorer bus stops.”

Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said the park’s top priority is to make sure employees and visitors are safe.