Acadia advisory panel meets June 7

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Acadia Advisory Commission will meet virtually on Monday, June 7, at 1 p.m.

Park officials will report on Acadia’s pandemic response, visitation, revenue and concessions. They also will provide updates on the Cadillac Summit Road reservation system and the status of the Acadia Gateway Center and the Bass Harbor Head Light Station. Highlights of the park’s education and resource management programs also will be presented.

The Advisory Commission meeting is open to the public and will include an opportunity for public comments. Go to go.nps.gov/AdvisoryJune7. Then scroll down to the news release, which has the link to the meeting.