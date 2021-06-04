Friday - Jun 04, 2021

Acadia advisory panel meets June 7

June 4, 2021 by on News

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Acadia Advisory Commission will meet virtually on Monday, June 7, at 1 p.m.

Park officials will report on Acadia’s pandemic response, visitation, revenue and concessions. They also will provide updates on the Cadillac Summit Road reservation system and the status of the Acadia Gateway Center and the Bass Harbor Head Light Station. Highlights of the park’s education and resource management programs also will be presented.

The Advisory Commission meeting is open to the public and will include an opportunity for public comments. Go to go.nps.gov/AdvisoryJune7. Then scroll down to the news release, which has the link to the meeting.

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]