BAR HARBOR — The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), when people can sign up for or change their Health Insurance Marketplace coverage, runs through Dec. 15.

Two ACA “navigators” will be available to help people enroll or make changes at the Adult Education office behind Mount Desert Island High School on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. One-hour appointments are now being scheduled. To register for an appointment, call 288-4703.