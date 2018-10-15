Absentee voting period opens

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Absentee ballots for the Nov. 6 election are now available at area town offices. Residents may fill out and submit an absentee ballot at your town clerk’s office during regular office hours or call to have a ballot mailed.

In Mount Desert, the town clerk also will conduct absentee voting at the town office on Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m.

Starting Nov. 2, all requests for an absentee ballot must be made in person with a Special Circumstances application. The state defines special circumstances as “an unexpected absence from town, physical disability, incapacity or illness.”