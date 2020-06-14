Absentee voting is recommended

BAR HARBOR—To minimize interaction with others during the pandemic, the Secretary of State and the Town of Bar Harbor recommend that registered voters request an absentee ballot rather than come to the polls on July 14.

According to Town Clerk Sharon Linscott, 100 percent of all absentee ballots received and accepted are cast before final tallying begins on July 14. Processing of absentee ballots will be in two stages. Early processing of absentee ballots will occur on Saturday, July 11, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Municipal Auditorium and is open to the public. “Ballots cast Saturday are scanned but not tallied. They are securely locked in the vault until Tuesday and tallied after the close of polls,” says Linscott. The remaining absentee ballots will be processed at the polls throughout the day.

Absentee ballots may be requested in writing, by phone, online or in person up to and including the day of the election without specifying a reason. However, if you are asking to receive your ballot by mail, please request it early enough to allow for postal mail delivery time – both to receive it and return it (two to five days each way). Absentee ballots must be returned no later than 8 p.m. on July 14.

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but voters coming to the polls can expect longer than usual wait times. The polling place will be modified to ensure social distancing and there will be a maximum of 15 voters and six election workers allowed in the polling place at any one time. Voters will be required to wear a mask.

More information on the election can be found on the town’s website, www.barharbormaine.gov, or call the town clerk at (207) 288-4098.