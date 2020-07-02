Abel’s fire causes temporary closure

MOUNT DESERT — Fire caused relatively minor damage to the Abel’s Lobster restaurant near the head of Somes Sound last Thursday, June 25.

The Mount Desert Fire Department responded to the call, which was received at about 12:30 p.m. Restaurant employees said they could smell something burning.

“When we got on site, we could see light smoke coming from the eaves of the building,” Fire Chief Mike Bender said.

“We found that there was a fire in the exterior wall of the kitchen, right behind the deep fat fryer. There was plywood in the wall that probably had been smoldering for some time and then finally started to burn.

“We tore a hole in the exterior wall, exposed the fire, put water on it and got it out.”

Abel’s had opened for the season only a few days earlier. A message on the restaurant’s answering machine says,“While we are OK and the building is mostly fine, we have a few repairs to make to get back up and running. We’re hoping to be able to serve you again in a few weeks.”

Bender said the Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor and Tremont fire departments also responded to the alarm in case they were needed, as did the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service. Meanwhile, a fire crew from Trenton went to the fire station in Somesville to provide coverage while the other fire departments were at the scene of the fire.

A message on the Abel’sFacebook page reads, “Thanks to the speediness of the responding fire departments, no one was injured.”