Abbott joins JAX

BAR HARBOR — Douglas Abbott was recently named chief financial officer (CFO) of The Jackson Laboratory.

Abbott will lead the development of financial strategies, plans, and budgets, as well as continue to guide the lab’s financial services team.

“This is a very exciting time at The Jackson Laboratory, and we’re pleased to welcome Doug to help lead our financial stewardship as we continue the search for tomorrow’s cures,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer S. Catherine Longley. “We value his financial leadership experience in operational and corporate finance and accounting, forecasting and budgeting, strategic planning, treasury, SEC reporting, and tax matters, and we look forward to working together to ensure (the lab’s) financial strength.”

Prior to joining the lab, Abbott, of Falmouth, Maine, held several senior finance leadership roles at WEX, Inc., including vice president of finance for the Americas, vice president of international finance, and most recently vice president of finance for the company’s global fleet. Prior to joining WEX, he held several senior finance leadership roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific and at Elmet Technologies, and in public accounting at Ernst & Young.

Abbott received his MBA from the Peter T. Paul School of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire. He is a Certified Public Accountant and also serves as an adjunct faculty member at St. Joseph’s College Graduate School of Business.