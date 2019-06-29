A spectacular 4th! On Mount Desert Island

Plenty of food, fun and festivities will be the order of the day on Tuesday as the Mount Desert Island area celebrates 243 years of American independence. From a nationally-recognized parade to music concerts and more, there is something for everyone during this year’s Fourth of July celebrations.

Fireworks shows are scheduled for both Bar Harbor and Southwest Harbor.

Pancake breakfast

The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club will hold their annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast on the Bar Harbor town athletic fields on the corner of Park and Main streets, beginning at 6 a.m.

Guests will enjoy plain or blueberry pancakes, coffee, juice, sausages, egg sandwiches and more. The breakfast runs until 10 a.m.

Advance ticket sales are available at mdiseafoodfestival.com.

Bar Harbor Nonprofit Showcase

7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club, Bar Harbor Athletic Field, Park Street. A variety of Maine nonprofits distribute information, sell goods, raffle items and more. More info at mdirotary.org.

Parade

Every year, the town of Bar Harbor celebrates Independence Day with a colorful, patriotic and humorous parade. This year’s theme is “Star-Spangled Salute: A Celebration of Family, Fun, and Freedom.”

The parade will leave the athletic fields at 10 a.m. and follow Main Street to Cottage Street and head west before turning down Eden Street to connect with Mount Desert Street. It then will turn south onto Ledgelawn Avenue and back to the ball field.

The parade is organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. The Bar Harbor Inn is the official parade sponsor.

Seafood festival

Rotarians will follow up their delicious breakfast offering with an even better luncheon at the Bar Harbor athletic fields, featuring steamed lobster, mussels, corn on the cob and more. Lobster rolls, crabmeat rolls, veggie burgers, hot dogs, burgers, French fries, watermelon and beverages are also available.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Free live, family-friendly music will play from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Advance ticket sales are available at mdiseafoodfestival.com.

MDI YMCA Lobster Races!

Bar Harbor Athletic Field, Park Street. Watch local businesses put their lobsters to the test in a high-speed crustacean contest where guts and determination will reign supreme. Proceeds benefit the MDI YMCA Scholarship Program. Call 288-3511.

Craft Fair/Marketplace

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Island Arts Association will hold a craft fair and marketplace in the YMCA parking lot at 21 Park St. in Bar Harbor. The fair is a joint fundraiser for the YMCA and the YWCA.

Live music

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s Music@Harborside Concert Series will be held in Agamont Park from 3:30 – 9 p.m. Free.

Town Band Concert

Free concert on the Bar Harbor Village Green. For more than 100 years the Town Band, comprised of amateur musicians from around the region, has entertained thousands of locals and visitors. Runs from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Fireworks

Fireworks in Bar Harbor are set to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m., off Agamont Park at the town pier. Fireworks sponsors are the Bar Harbor Regency, Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co., Harborside Hotel & Marina and Stewman’s Lobster Pound.

Fireworks

Fireworks will color the sky over Southwest Harbor this year, beginning at approximately 9 p.m.

The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the display. Fireworks will be shot from a barge moored in the harbor near Clark Point and should be visible from most areas around the periphery.