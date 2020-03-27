A day in the life of MDI

The Mount Desert Islander assembled a team of photographers to document a single day in the life of the island. The idea was to create a snapshot of an ordinary day. We did not, however, pick an ordinary day. Friday, March 13, the day of our project, was the date that President Trump declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Since that day, schools have closed, public buildings have locked their doors and many businesses have sent their workers home – some paid, some not. So, let this Day in the Life project be a record of a pivotal moment in our community, and a reminder of all the hard-working people who make this place home.
12:30 a.m. Ryan Day, left, raises a beer after a shift at McKay’s where he works as a sous chef. Bartender Angela Manzo watches as a competitive game of Wii bowling takes place on a big-screen TV. PHOTO BY FAITH DEAMBROSE
1: 30 a.m. Traci Patton takes the overnight shift at the Southwest Harbor dispatch center. PHOTO BY FAITH DEAMBROSE
5:15 a.m. Robyn Clark, owner of Mt. Desert Bakery on Cottage St. in Bar Harbor, arrives at work at 5 a.m. and with some help turns out a wide variety of muffins, breads, cinnamon rolls and other confectionary delights. PHOTO BY FAITH DEAMBROSE
6:12 a.m. Cody Seavey typically watches the sunrise from the cabin of the Beacon, a barge built in 1967 that was shipped to Vietnam after being constructed. Seavey works for Acadia Fuel and uses the barge to get trucks to the outer islands and feed to several fish pens in Frenchman Bay. PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
7 a.m. Lynn Bean-Ingram stops for coffee at the Town Hill Market. PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
7:27 a.m. Morning chores at Whistle Pig Farm include cleaning out the horse stalls for Katrina Murphy whose horse, Jasper, boards at the Pretty Marsh horse rescue. PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
7:30 a.m. Furniture maker/restorer Rick Bradbury checks his work on a new mahogany clock face for The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor. PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
8 a.m. Nick Tymoczko leads a fitness class at The Jackson Laboratory gym. PHOTO COURTESY OF THOMAS FOUCHEREAUX/THE JACKSON LABORATORY
8:30 a.m. Ann Rivers feeds meal worms to a hoary bat at Acadia Wildlife Center in Bar Harbor. The center takes care of orphaned and injured animals. PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
9 a.m. Marine Patrol officer Sean Dow aboard the police vessel Sergeant in Southwest Harbor. PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
9: 30 a.m. Want some Cheerios? 9:30 is snack time at Kids’ Corner in Bar Harbor. Children notice the cameraperson in the room as they eat their morning snack. PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
10:30 a.m. John Piergallini rakes the leaves and dried grass, prepping the grounds for spring at College of the Atlantic. PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
11:34 a.m. Southwest Harbor Police Officer Mike Miller joins Pemetic Elementary School students for lunch regularly and some insist he sit at their table. PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
12:37 p.m. Ryan Pinkham greases Mount Desert’s street sweeper at the town’s highway garage. PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
1:02 p.m. Lab technician John Littlefield prepares to analyze sludge samples at the sewage treatment plant in Northeast Harbor. PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
2 p.m. Brooke Goff-Perreault, left, and Grace Weed run through a light rain from Mount Desert Elementary School to the Northeast Harbor Library. PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
3:15 p.m. Russ Gray gets ready to do some painting at the Pine Tree Market in Northeast Harbor. PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
3:32 p.m. Ronnie Musetti jokingly sits down on the job as Chase Moser paints a wall in the restaurant space at the Kimball Terrace Inn in Northeast Harbor, where Musetti and his business partner, Adam Fraley, plan to open a lobster pound. PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
4: p.m. Natalie Brewer places an order for hardware supplies at Hammond Lumber in Town Hill. PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
5:25 p.m. Bartender Chris Romero prepares a cocktail at McKays Public House in Bar Harbor. PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
7 p.m. A truck crossing onto Mount Desert Island at sunset. PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
7 p.m. Participants create block prints and use them to make colorful artwork at a Friday evening class at ArtWaves Studio in Town Hill. PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
8 p.m. Jacob Cuff, one of the owners of Sweet Pea’s Café in Salsbury Cove, prepares a pizza for the wood-fired oven. PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
9 p.m. A group of folk music enthusiasts sing and play at the Somesville Union Meeting House. PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
10 p.m. Chase Ripoll lines up a shot in a pool game at Next Level Sports Lounge in Southwest Harbor. PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
