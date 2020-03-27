A day in the life of MDI

The Mount Desert Islander assembled a team of photographers to document a single day in the life of the island. The idea was to create a snapshot of an ordinary day. We did not, however, pick an ordinary day. Friday, March 13, the day of our project, was the date that President Trump declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Since that day, schools have closed, public buildings have locked their doors and many businesses have sent their workers home – some paid, some not. So, let this Day in the Life project be a record of a pivotal moment in our community, and a reminder of all the hard-working people who make this place home.