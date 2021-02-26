A clowder of cats arrives at SPCA from Georgia rescue

TRENTON — A whole bunch of cats and kittens arrived at the SPCA of Hancock County last Saturday night, Feb. 20. In all, 37 felines were picked up in New Hampshire by Animal Care Manager Nicole Rediker after arriving there from Georgia. The clowder of cats included three pregnant moms, 11 kittens and 23 adult cats. One mom gave birth to four kittens just hours after entering her new, temporary home at the SPCA.

Three Georgia-based rescue organizations, Kitty Up, Floyd Felines and the Humane Society of Forsyth County had rescued the cats from various situations including kill shelters, according to an SPCA press release.

Rediker connected with Georgia Transport Allies for the travel arrangements from the rescues to New Hampshire for the last leg of their journey with Rediker to Trenton.

“Those rescues work tirelessly to save all the animals they can, and they can rely on transports such as this one to help them in this mission,” Redicker said. “And we had some amazing volunteers meet us at the shelter for the unloading of the cats.”

The cats will be available for adoption in about a week. And while all the kittens have been spoken for already, those in search of kittens should not fret because, as SPCA Board President Jamie O’Keefe mentioned, “kitten season is almost upon us.”

Rediker said the idea to bring the cats to Trenton came from a message sent by a former SPCA foster cat owner who had moved to Georgia.

“She messaged me and asked if there was any way we could help with the overwhelming number of cats that are in Georgia,” Rediker said. “Since the SPCA has a lower number of animals in the winter but still a demand from the community for adoptions, I reached out to try and help them. The cherry on top is that all of the cats are so friendly!”

O’Keefe and Rediker expressed gratitude to Darling’s Auto Dealership in Ellsworth for the donation of a cargo van used to assist with the transport. The SPCA is also seeking donations to help cover veterinary care for the new arrivals.