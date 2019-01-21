A Climate to Thrive summit

BAR HARBOR — A Climate to Thrive will host its 2019 winter summit, “Building a Brighter Future: Stepping Up to the Climate Change Challenge,” Sunday, Feb. 10 from 2:30-5 p.m. at MDI High School.

This year’s event will include a keynote address by Matt Prindiville, Executive Director of Upstream, is a national non-profit “think/do tank” aimed at advancing sustainability, ending plastic pollution and reducing climate disruption through product-focused environmental policies. The mission of Upstream is to “spark innovative solutions to plastic pollution and bring people together to transform our throw-away society to a culture of stewardship.”

Phil Coupe, co-founder of ReVision Energy, will discuss how a 100 percent renewable energy future is possible with technology that is available today.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and the keynote, success stories and workshops run from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

From 5 to 6, local musicians will play in the exhibit hall while chefs from August Moon Catering, Milk & Honey Cafe, Open Table MDI, Sassafras Catering and others will share food from local sources including the Bar Harbor Farm.

“The event will showcase the many ways that MDI is becoming a model for sustainability and some exciting new opportunities for taking our vision statewide,” organizers said. Community members will have an opportunity to share new ideas and help plan the next steps to keep the momentum going.

“The program will feature two keynote speakers as well as two-minute success stories by local residents and community leaders, workshops, and time for networking while learning and thinking together while enjoying delicious local food and music.”

The summit is being sponsored by Witham Family Hotels, Emera Maine, Sundog Solar, First National Bank, ReVision Energy and many others. Admission is free and the snow date is Feb. 24.

Contact Jill Higgins at 664-4040 or visit www.aclimatetothrive.org for more information and volunteer opportunities.