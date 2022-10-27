BAR HARBOR — “I have a very clear memory of crossing the bridge and looking back and seeing fire on the mountains and thinking, ‘That’s my home.’”

Jack Russell was 4-and-a-half years old in late October 1947 when Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park were ravaged by an inferno that changed them forever.

On Oct. 17, a Mrs. Gilbert called the fire department to report smoke rising from a cranberry bog off the Crooked Road near Dolliver’s Dump. The fire, whose cause was never determined, smoldered underground and then charred 169 acres over three days.

On Oct. 21, high winds whipped up the fire and spread it into Acadia, where it burned 2,000 acres that day alone. The next day, fire burned another 2,300 acres on Mount Desert Island.

That afternoon the wind strengthened and swept the fire toward Bar Harbor at an alarming rate. It destroyed 67 seasonal mansions on what was known as Millionaires Row, as well as 170 other homes and five grand hotels near downtown, but it skirted the main part of the business district.

Jack Russell’s parents had divorced, and he and his mother and older brother were living in a rental house on lower Main Street in Bar Harbor. When the evacuation signal was sounded, they joined the caravan of cars heading south on Route 3 because the road between Bar Harbor and the head of the island was blocked by fire and downed trees. They drove to Seal Harbor, Northeast Harbor and Somesville and then off the island to Ellsworth.

It was on the Trenton bridge that Russell looked back and saw the mountains of Acadia on fire.

“After spending two nights in the municipal building in Ellsworth, we were taken in by a very fine farm couple in Ellsworth Falls, and we stayed with them four or five nights until it was OK for people to go back onto the island,” Russell said.

They found that their home had been spared, but Jackson Laboratory, where both his mother and father were scientists, was destroyed.

“They designated my mother as the person who would rebuild the mouse stocks, which basically were the lab both scientifically and economically,” Russell said. “She had the scientific standing and the diplomacy to do that careful job.”

On the day that hundreds of people drove to Ellsworth, hundreds of others walked to the pier in Bar Harbor to be near the water in case the fires threatened the buildings in town and along the waterfront.

“Some heroic lobstermen from Prospect Harbor and Winter Harbor came across the bay in 60-knot winds, imperiling their treasure and their lives, to take about 400 people to safety,” Russell recalled.

By 9 p.m. on Oct. 23, Route 3 north of Bar Harbor had been cleared of downed trees so that people could once again drive the most direct route off the island. But doing so was still risky. It was reported that “sparks pelted the cars and flames flared overhead.”

After roaring through 17,000 acres of forest on Mount Desert Island and reducing hundreds of homes and other buildings in Bar Harbor to rubble, the fire blew itself out when it reached the ocean near Schooner Head. It was finally declared under control on Oct. 27.

No one on the island died in the fire, but a few died of other causes while the fire raged.