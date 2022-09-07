45-room B&B approved for Cottage Street

BAR HARBOR — A 45-room, three-story bed and breakfast has been given approval by the town’s code enforcement officer to be built on an empty lot at 77 Cottage St. The $3-million project will have an underground parking garage and a restaurant that is expected to be open to the public.

Because the project is considered a bed and breakfast, it does not need Planning Board approval and can be approved solely by the code enforcement officer. The application was approved on July 28. An appeal from the neighboring Black Friar Inn was submitted to the town on Aug. 26 but has since been withdrawn. The period in which to appeal the decision has passed, said Code Enforcement Officer Angela Chamberlain.

Facing Cottage Street, the 29,929 square foot building will extend back to Summer Street and nestle in beside the Black Friar Inn & Pub. Two houses on Summer Street were demolished this week to make way for construction to begin.

Bar Harbor resident Stephen Coston, along with Brian Shaw and Tom St. Germain, are behind the project, which is intended to operate year-round, or “as year-round as we can,” said Coston on Wednesday. The restaurant will “reflect the operating pattern of the inn,” he said.

From Cottage Street, the building will rise three levels and will be entirely composed of guest space. From Summer Street, with the addition of the sunken parking garage, it will appear as four floors. There will be ample parking to accommodate guests, added Coston.

Following the demolition and cleanup of the adjacent buildings, site work will begin, followed by foundation work and then general construction.

Coston said that construction will take place over the winter and spring and that a summer 2023 opening is anticipated.