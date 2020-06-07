8th Annual Acadia Half Marathon and 10K canceled 

BAR HARBOR – The Mount Desert Island YMCA’s 8th Annual Acadia Half Marathon and 10K, which was scheduled for June 7, has been canceled.

All runners who have already registered will be automatically deferred to next year’s race in June 2021.

The MDI YMCA is also offering three other options: The first is transferring registration to the fall half marathon, the 43rd Annual Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Half Marathon and 5K on Sep. 19, by contacting [email protected] Space is limited, as this course also travels into Acadia National Park. This option is available only until the race reaches its participant cap. More information on this race can be found at www.mdiymca.org/fall-half-marathon-and-5k.

The second option is that registration fees can be offered as a donation to the Mount Desert Island YMCA. This will assist the MDI YMCA in its mission and fundraising goals for the year. Email [email protected]

The third option is that the MDI YMCA can offer a refund.

“Please be reminded that this is a major fundraiser for the small community YMCA. The MDI YMCA is not a for-profit racing company. It relies on this event to keep its organization functioning and provide financial assistance and scholarships to those in its community who would otherwise not be able to participate in the basic healthy-living programs it offers,” said an announcement from the MDI YMCA.