Madell retiring from deputy post in Acadia

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Deputy Superintendent Mike Madell will retire July 31 after more than three decades in the National Park Service.

“Mike Madell has worked in public land management for more than 43 years, 34 of those with the National Park Service. In his role as the Deputy Superintendent at Acadia for more than 6 years he has coordinated all of the park operations in a very complicated, constantly changing environment that is truly dependent on our surrounding communities. He has been a wonderful partner in the management of Acadia, and we are so appreciative of his service. Every single one of the parks Mike has worked in are vastly better as a result of his strong dedication, emphasis on safety, and commitment to the NPS mission of preserving parks unimpaired for future generations,” said superintendent Kevin Schneider.

Madell came to Acadia in February 2015 and served as acting superintendent between the retirement of former Superintendent Sheridan Steele in October 2015 and the arrival of Kevin Schneider as superintendent in January 2016.

“It’s been a great six and a half years, and I always will have very positive memories of Acadia and Mount Desert Island and all the area,” Madell said.

Asked what he is most proud of having been part of at Acadia, he said, “I guess more than anything, the team nature of the staff here, how everybody works together so well and locks in with one focus on an issue, and most of the time sees that through to a positive conclusion.”

An example of that, he said, was the planning and recent implementation of the timed entry reservation system for Cadillac Mountain, which has greatly reduced congestion at the summit, particularly at sunrise.

“Anyone who was up there in the last several years knows that it was organized chaos, and there were a lot of days when we basically had gridlock up there,” he said. “We were very fortunate we never had a significant medical incident because, on a lot of days, it would have been really hard to get to people.

“The reservation system has really helped improve that tremendously.”

Before coming to Acadia, Madell was superintendent of Vicksburg Military National Park in Mississippi.

He said that when he interviewed for the deputy superintendent’s job here, he was asked why he wanted to come to Acadia.

“My answer was simple: It’s Acadia,” he said. “It’s an amazing, magical place, and one where not that many vacancies occur, so when this one came up, it was absolutely a no-brainer to apply.”