Bar Harbor Savings and Loan sponsors blood drives

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Savings and Loan Association recently sponsored a blood donation drive at the Bar Harbor Town Office. The northern Maine chapter of the American National Red Cross conducted the drive.

Twenty-six pints of blood were collected by the Red Cross techs aided by volunteers from the bank. The volunteers included board of director members Kathleen Field and Robert Shaw, along with President Bill Weir and Senior Vice President David Cohen.

Bar Harbor Savings and Loan plans to sponsor additional blood drives throughout 2021. The next drives are scheduled for April 9 and June 11 in the second-floor meeting room of the town office at 93 Cottage Street.

Contact Bill Weir at (207) 288-3685, the Red Cross at (207) 874-1192 or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.