Camp CaPella Polar Dip is happening 

DEDHAM ─ The Camp CaPella Polar Dip is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the nonprofit summer camp serving individuals with disabilities. Camp CaPella never turns away a camper based on ability to pay, which means every dollar raised from the polar dip helps to send someone with disabilities to summer camp.

This long-standing event is traditionally held on Phillips Lake in Dedham and participants receive pledges to jump into the chilly lake water through a hole cut into the ice. COVID–19 has forced Camp CaPella to cancel most of their fundraising efforts, but the board and staff have been working closely to come up with alternatives for the polar dip.

There are now three ways to participate:

Live at noon on Feb. 27 at the lake with COVID-19 guidelines in place, such as screening upon arrival, 6-feet distancing and mandated mask wearing.

Virtually by pick ing any date in the month of February and get ting creative with your polar dip efforts – roll around in the snow or create a snow angel in your swimsuit, pop a water balloon of ice water over your head, sit in a kiddie pool full of ice water or run under a sprinkler in the snow . Virtual participants are asked to record a video to share with Camp CaPella’s social media.

Staying warm by choosing the Jittery Jumper option, where , for a small fee , you pay not to get cold . Recruit like-minded individuals to pledge you.

All participants are asked to register online by visiting the News & Events tab of campcapella.org.

Contact Heidi Riggs at (207) 479-0442, [email protected], or Harvey Chesley at (207) 314-0637, [email protected], with questions.