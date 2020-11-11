King statement honoring Veterans Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) released the following statement in honor of Veterans Day:

“After observing American troops defend Baltimore Harbor from the British Navy during the War of 1812, Francis Scott Key put pen to paper and created our national anthem. It is telling that he chose to write the last lines of the first stanza in the form of a question:

“O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave

“O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?

“He did so, I believe, to illustrate that the United States can only be the land of the free if it is also the home of the brave. Without brave men and women committed to protecting our country, we cannot enjoy the many freedoms we hold dear. On this Veterans Day, may we commit ourselves to celebrating these men and women and honoring their service to our country.

“Veterans Day this year also comes in the midst of a pandemic. So as we reflect, with gratitude and remembrance, on the sacrifices of American service members and their families, we must also endeavor to provide the care and services they are afforded. Here in Maine, as the days get shorter and colder, we must work harder than ever to care for our neighbors and friends across the state. If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health issues, unemployment, or lack of access to health care please know that there is an entire community of Maine people here to support you. Do not hesitate to reach out—whether it be to my office, the VA, a fellow veteran or a family member.

“For my part, I will continue to push for expanded telehealth services at the VA and to ensure that the VA Maine Healthcare System has the testing kits and PPE necessary to manage the coronavirus and safely expand its in-person capabilities. During this unprecedented time, I am also deeply thankful for the dedicated service of veterans’ advocates, Veterans Service Organizations and VA Maine employees who have not faltered in their work on behalf of Maine veterans.

“More than 200 years after Francis Scott Key wrote “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the question he poses still rings true. Let us join together on this Veterans Day to give thanks to the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who have bravely served so we may be free.”