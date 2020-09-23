Round the Rock update

BAR HARBOR— With a dozen more miles to go in order to finish her goal of 44 miles around Mount Desert Island, Purajot Kaur is determined to finish by the end of this month.

As of Sept. 23, Kaur had completed 32 miles of the swim she began on Aug. 28 from Hadley Point in Bar Harbor. On that day, surrounded by several support crew, she swam for 10 hours and completed between 17 and 19 miles.

“I put it in a range because when I hit the wind and current after rounding Otter Point, I probably ended up swimming a quarter mile section, back and forth, for about an hour,” said Kaur in an email to the Islander. “I would make progress, have to stop, and get pushed backward.”

Water temperature was also a factor in Kaur’s early stop on that day. In order to address any concerns regarding hypothermia, she received medical attention following the 10-hour swim.

Three days later, with the permission of her team doctor, Kaur was back in the water for a one-mile swim in Echo Lake. A week after that, she was back on the Round the Rock course and swam 7.6 miles from Bass Harbor Head Light to Moose Island, just off Seal Cove. Her final leg of the swim is a 12-mile stretch from Moose Island to Hadley Point.

“The final leg I am either going to do in one 12-mile leg or two six-mile legs, depending on the water/air temperature,” said Kaur. “I am definitely going to complete the final 12-miles this year (hopefully still before the end of September). But, I will be trying the full, non-stop 44-mile attempt again next summer. I met with my support team about one week after the event to have a debrief. Everyone is excited to participate again.”

Round the Rock is a fundraising event for Open Table MDI, an organization started by Kaur and her husband. Their goal for this event is to raise $50,000.

“We are at about $47,000,” said Kaur in the email. “And because of our generous swim sponsors (Diver Ed, College of the Atlantic, Machias Savings Bank, Coastal Kayaking Tours and Acadia Bike and Advertising Specialists of Maine), 100 percent of what has been raised is going directly to our programs. We would like to get to $50,000 before the end of the month.”