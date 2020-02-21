Grand jury indictments

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Grand Jury Feb. 6 indicted the following people:

Alexander Dmitrieff, 23, of Mount Desert, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating conditions of release Nov. 9 in Mount Desert; two counts burglary and one count each criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 24 in Bar Harbor.

Delwin Faulkingham, 50, of Trenton, two counts domestic violence assault Oct. 21 and Oct. 23 in Trenton.

Steven P. Gray, 64, of Trenton, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon Oct. 21 in Trenton.

Richard P. Jervis, 39, of West Palm, Fla., burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 4 in Bar Harbor.

Alexander Messmore, 27, Southwest Harbor, aggravated assault, two counts domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime Dec. 4 in Southwest Harbor.