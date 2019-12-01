This week in pictures

CREATURE COMFORTS … Girl Scout Troop 1583 is collecting pet food and supplies for animals at the SPCA of Hancock County shelter in Trenton for the holidays. Here, Daisy scout Una Havre-Richardson works with fellow scouts and leaders on making new dog beds for the animals at the shelter. The troop’s donation boxes for the project are at the Southwest Harbor Food Mart and in the Tremont Consolidated School lobby. PHOTO COURTESY OF MELISSA HIGGINS
POCKETS FULL OF PRESENTS … The Pocket Gnome made an appearance at the annual Harvest Festival of the Community School of Mount Desert Island Sunday. The gnome hands out small gifts from her pockets to children she meets. Handmade gifts, farm fresh food, soup and crepes were available for visitors and a silent auction were all part of the festive fun. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
HELPING HANDS … Members of the MDI (Bar Harbor) Rotary Club, from left, Colleen Maynard, Steve Boucher, Josh Yarbrough, Chris White and Dick Fox, volunteer weekly for the MDI Backpack Program to alleviate hunger in some young children in the community. Volunteers load shopping bags with a carefully selected menu of food to supplement the diets of children over the weekend when they do not have access to school lunches. PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI ROTARY
