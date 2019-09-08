This week in pictures

ALL TOGETHER NOW … Some of the Northeast Harbor fleet of International One Design sailboats and others rafted up to a motor yacht in Somes Harbor Saturday afternoon for the fleet’s annual picnic between races in its Labor Day Series. PHOTO COURTESY OF HEWLETT KENT
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS … Mount Desert Island High School junior Baylor Landsman carries the ball Friday in an exhibition football game at home against the Hampden Broncos. MDI fell to Hampden 24-12 in the game. The regular season begins for the Trojans Friday, Sept. 6 in Old Town. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT
TAKING IT ALL IN … Visitors at Seawall Picnic Area in Acadia National Park enjoy the view over Labor Day Weekend. PHOTO COURTESY OF WINSTON SHAW
SEINE SCENE … Fishing boats First Impression II and Miss Rebecka purse seine for fish off Emery’s Ledge in Salisbury Cove Wednesday morning. PHOTO COURTESY OF JUDITH BURGER-GOSSART
OK, FORM TWO LINES … Cormorants and seagulls take their places on a float at the Bar Harbor Regency hotel pier on a recent afternoon. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
SEASIDER STRONG … Dick Cough, left, and Burt Barker attended the premiere of “Consolidation,” a new documentary about the formation of Mount Desert Island High School Sunday at the Criterion, wearing Bar Harbor High School Seasiders gear. “Consolidation” is the Bar Harbor Historical Society’s second local history documentary. Peter Logue directed the film and Kim Swan is its executive producer. More screenings and a DVD release are planned. Visit barharborhistorical.org. PHOTO COURTESY OF KIM SWAN
STERN DISPOSITION … Passengers return to the Queen Mary 2 on tenders Tuesday afternoon in Bar Harbor. The transatlantic ocean liner is the flagship of the Cunard Line, having succeeded the Queen Elizabeth 2 in 2004. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
Leave a Reply