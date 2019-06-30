This week in pictures

FULL WHEEL, FLOATING … Paddleboard yoga classes are now in session on Mount Desert Island ponds Tuesday and Thursday evenings. This photo was taken during a class held the evening of June 18 at the north end of Long Pond. Visit acadiasup.com.
PAINTING UNDER WRAPS … Employees of Monoko, the Florida-based company contracted by the Maine Department of Transportation, are painting the bridge over the Mount Desert Narrows that connects Mount Desert Island to Trenton. Tarps completely cover the portion of the structure where the painting is taking place.
BOAT HOPPIN’ … Spectators at the 9th Annual Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races loaded up their vessels with coolers, sunscreen and snacks before anchoring along the harbor to watch the fun on Sunday.
DIGGING IN … Sidewalks have been dug up and are slated to be replaced by the middle of next week on the end of Clark Point Road near the bulkhead. On Tuesday, selectmen approved two more days of construction for Sargent Corporation past their deadline to stop work for the summer July 1. Repaving on Cedar Lane and Village Green Way has already been completed. “I think our issue is we don’t have bypasses on many of our main streets,” Selectman Ryan Donahue said. “It’s been a huge inconvenience for the Coast Guard, residents and fishermen.”
TURNING TWO … John Phelps of the Edlund Ironworks team tags second base and throws to first base as a runner from the Somes Sounders tries to outrun the tag Monday in an MDI Co-Ed Softball League game in Bar Harbor. Edlund Ironworks came away with the victory. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
BACK TO NORMAL … Two-way traffic resumed on Route 3 in Bar Harbor last Thursday as the three-year, $17.9-million Maine Department of Transportation road reconstruction project wrapped up. The contractor received approval to work an extra week beyond the original completion target of June 14, DOT officials said, and did not incur a penalty. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
Leave a Reply