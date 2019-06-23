This week in Pictures

CAT JACKET … Heather Finger of Trenton made sure her cat, Penny, stayed safe when the pair went kayaking on Somes Pond this weekend. PHOTO COURTESY OF JACKIE FINGER
FIRM FOUNDATION … Ben Strout of New Yankee Builders lays out the framework for the 700 square-foot expansion of the Bass Harbor Memorial Library. A cement pad was laid earlier this spring by Doug Gott and Sons to begin the project. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
BAR NONE … Bar Harbor photographer Shane Dorr recently captured this shot of a barred owl grooming. PHOTO COURTESY OF SHANE DORR
I DO SOLEMNLY … Kaylee Hewitt, 8, visiting Acadia National Park with her family from Troy, Ohio, is sworn in as a Junior Ranger at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center Wednesday morning. The visitor center reopened Wednesday following a $1.2 million renovation. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
