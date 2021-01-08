60 Minutes to air profile with Sen. Angus King Sunday

BRUNSWICK– On Sunday, CBS News’ 60 Minutes will air a profile of Senator Angus King (I-Maine). Interviews for the segment were conducted in both Brunswick and Washington, D.C., by 60 Minutes correspondent Jon Wertheim, and will share Senator King’s vision on the state of partisan politics and a path forward to better serve the American people.

The episode will air on CBS this Sunday evening, immediately following the NFL playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.