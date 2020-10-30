2020 scallop license lotteries extended to Nov. 6

AUGUSTA — Due to a concern that the opening of the 2020 scallop license lotteries may not have been as widely communicated as intended, the Maine Department of Marine Resources is extending the application period until Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

There are two separate lotteries, one for scallop drag licenses and one for scallop dive licenses. Based on licenses retired in 2019, the department is making available 10 scallop drag licenses and four scallop dive licenses.

In order to be eligible for the scallop license lottery, an individual must meet all of the following criteria:

Is a Maine resident and 18 years of age or older

Held in any previous calendar year or currently holds any commercial license issued by the Department of Marine Resources (under 12 M.R.S Part 9), or has in the past or currently is crewing onboard an active commercial scallop vessel

Has not been convicted or adjudicated of a marine resources offense that resulted in a license suspension within the last seven years

Does not currently possess a scallop dive or scallop drag license issued by Maine

Anyone meeting these criteria may enter either, or both, lotteries; however, there is no opportunity to change your license type once you have been selected in that lottery. If you win a dive license, that license cannot be changed to a drag license.

It is the responsibility of the applicant to determine their eligibility to participate in the scallop license lotteries. If an applicant is drawn, but determined to be ineligible, that drawing shall be void and the department will draw another individual. The $2 application fee submitted with an ineligible application is non-refundable.

Applicants may enter online at maine.gov/scalloplottery or may complete a paper application at the DMR offices in the Marquardt Building, 32 Blossom Lane, Augusta. The department will not be accepting paper applications through the mail.

If you have remaining questions, call Maine DMR at 624-6550, option 2.