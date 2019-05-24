2019 Champlain Institute focuses on the arts

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic’s Champlain Institute, now in its third year, will run from July 29 – Aug. 2. The 2019 Champlain Institute — Art: Dissent and Democracy will explore the ways art challenges, promotes, undermines and advances political, social, religious and cultural norms.

Curated around a different topic each year, the Institute invites scholars, writers, and thought leaders to weigh in on the most pressing issues of our time. This summer’s speakers include award-winning novelists Imbolo Mbue and Christina Baker Kline, Tribeca Film Festival Executive Director Nancy Shafer, New York Times food editor Sam Sifton and others.

“For the first two years of the Champlain Institute, we used the lenses of democracy and foreign affairs to survey the current political landscape,” said Lynn Boulger, dean of institutional advancement at COA. “This year, I’m excited to use the power of artistic expression as the lens through which we explore the ways soft power, government surveillance, social uprisings, and religious understanding can change minds and influence movements.”

The 2019 Champlain Institute opens on July 29 with “Bloomsbury: Private Consciousness and Social Conscience,” an exploration of art and dissent with artist and writer Julian Bell and Washington Post senior editor Frances Stead Sellers. Multiple events will follow each day, featuring guests such as U.S. Department of State director of film, TV, and digital media programs Catherine Brown Collins, historical scholar Ted Widmer, filmmaker Bryn Mooser, former Metropolitan Museum of Art curator Patti Cadby Birch, art historian John Wilmerding, Brooklyn Museum curator Ashley James, Africa Pop Studio curator Hannah Traore, Nelson-Atkins Museum director and CEO Julian Zugazagoitia and Humanity in Action founder Judith Goldstein.

All events will be held in the Champlain Institute tent at the Davis Center for International & Regional Studies on COA’s South campus. Registration for the free series of events is now available to COA Champlain Society members and opens to the general public June 1.

For a complete schedule of events, visit coa.edu/champlaininstitute. Contact 801-5623.