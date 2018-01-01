Monday - Jan 01, 2018
CRUISE CONTROL ... Grandeur of the Seas, which can carry up to 2,446 passengers, lies at anchor in Frenchman Bay off Bar Harbor in September. Cruise ships were a hot topic on MDI this year as Bar Harbor wrestled with zoning and development plans for the former ferry terminal property and Southwest Harbor and Tremont both enacted moratoria on cruise ship activities.

2017 — An island in review

January 1, 2018 on News

Here’s a look at some of the events and people in the news in 2017.

PHOTOS BY DICK BROOM, MARK GOOD, LIZ GRAVES, BARRY GUTRADT, WENDY HIGGINS, MARY ROPP

