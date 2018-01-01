2017 — An island in review

CRUISE CONTROL ... Grandeur of the Seas, which can carry up to 2,446 passengers, lies at anchor in Frenchman Bay off Bar Harbor in September. Cruise ships were a hot topic on MDI this year as Bar Harbor wrestled with zoning and development plans for the former ferry terminal property and Southwest Harbor and Tremont both enacted moratoria on cruise ship activities.
Here’s a look at some of the events and people in the news in 2017.
Riley Swanson and his grandfather Fred Swanson with the gold ball after the MDI High School boys won the state title.
Graham Good, left, and Aaron Snurkowski of the Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys’ basketball team cut down a basketball net after the Class B state championship game March 3 in Augusta after defeating Wells High School for the first state title in the school’s history.
Rowing back home to Islesford after school on Great Cranberry Island one afternoon in October are, front to back, Adele Palmer, Rubye Alley and Boatworks leader Tony Archino, April Mocarsky and, partially obscured, Archino’s son, Hank.
A message stamped out on the sand below the high-tide mark in Acadia National Park went viral in the days following President Trump’s inauguration, including being shared on CNN.
A section of Route 3 was one-way between late May and Thanksgiving as contractors for the Maine Department of Transportation worked to rebuild the road.
In March, the black pine trees along the road at College of the Atlantic, right, were cut down as part of the Route 3 reconstruction project.
A solar eclipse watcher at the Northeast Harbor marina checks out the sky with special glasses on Aug. 21.
Rhonda Fortin returned from Westbrook to her hometown of Southwest Harbor this year to become principal at Pemetic Elementary.
Dana Reed celebrated his retirement after three years as town manager in Tremont. Before that, he served as town manager in Bar Harbor for 28 years.
Southwest Harbor Town Manager Don LaGrange announced his plans to step down in June 2018.
Dexter Lee retired in March after serving as a selectman on Swans Island for 43 of the last 45 years.
Members of the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ track teams pose with their awards after coming in first and second place, respectively, at the state finals in Lewiston in February. The boys’ state title was the first in school history.
Volunteers assemble new equipment at the Park Street Playground in September. A group including neighborhood parents and the Rotary Club worked for several years to raise money for the project.
The Northeast Harbor Fleet hosted the International One Design World Championship regatta in August.
Members of the Bar Harbor Community Solar Association and friends celebrate the “plugging in” of the solar array they collectively own in January at the Bar Harbor Public Works complex. Later in the year, the Solarize MDI project encouraged residents and businesses to invest in solar power. The project doubled the island’s solar power capacity.
Film critic, screenwriter and MDI summer resident John “Jay” Cox and his wife, Verna, were rescued after accidentally driving their car into the water at the Bernard Town Wharf in September.
Connie Birkenmeier of Bar Harbor, a retired research laboratory manager, died in September after being struck by a vehicle in Hulls Cove.
Longtime Seal Harbor summer resident David Rockefeller Sr. died at his Pocantico Hills, N.Y., home on March 20, at the age of 101.
Artist and gallery owner Winifred “Wini” Smart of Great Cranberry Island died in September.
Bar Harbor hotelier David Witham passed away in November.
PHOTOS BY DICK BROOM, MARK GOOD, LIZ GRAVES, BARRY GUTRADT, WENDY HIGGINS, MARY ROPP